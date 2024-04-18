WNBA draft pick Nika Mühl headlines 2024 Kelsey Plum Dawg Class

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum announced her 2024 Dawg Class, an initiative with Under Armour started in 2023 to “help ease the transition from college basketball to the pros.”

The second cohort of athletes includes players Plum believes have a tough mentality on the court and deserve a shot to be mentored by her. Some of the players were drafted in the 2024 WNBA draft and some are still in college and not yet eligible to declare for the draft. Plum believes this mix provides a great atmosphere for all players to grow in their journeys.

The players selected to the 2024 Dawg Class:

MiLaysia Fulwiley, South Carolina Raven Johnson, South Carolina Deja Kelly, North Carolina Saniya Rivers, NC State Dyaisha Fair, Aces Aziaha James, NC State KK Arnold, UConn Ta’Niya Latson, Florida State Nika Mühl, Seattle Storm Georgia Amoore, Kentucky Aneesah Morrow, LSU Shyanne Sellers, Maryland

“The Dawg Class with Under Armour will bridge the gap between college and the professional game,” Plum said when she launched the program last spring. “It’s difficult to jump to the next level and I didn’t have anyone helping me navigate the unknown. I want to pass on the knowledge that I’ve gained and the resources available to me now to young women who are about to take that next step.”

The inaugural 2023 class included Azzi Fudd, Deja Kelly, Diamond Miller, Georgia Amoore, Gianna Kneepkens, Hailey Van Lith, KK Bransford, Raven Johnson and Rori Harmon.

A few players were invited to attend again this season, with Amoore, Johnson and Kelly being repeat dawgs.

The three-day camp will take place at the IMG Academy in Florida in April.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire