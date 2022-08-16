WKU vs Austin Peay Prediction, Game Preview, Lines, How To Watch

WKU vs Austin Peay prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 0, Saturday, August 27



WKU vs Austin Peay How To Watch

Date: Saturday, August 27

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Houchens Industries-LT Smith Stadium, Bowling Green, KY

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: WKU (0-0), Austin Peay (0-0)

WKU vs Austin Peay Game Preview

Why Austin Peay Will Win

The Governors know how to play pass defense.

The 2021 version was second in the FCS in picked off passes – coming up with 19 interceptions – for a D that dominated the turnover margin all season long.

WKU is going to throw and throw some more, but there’s a learning curve compared to last year’s team with most of the stars gone. Austin Peay should have the offense that can keep up the pace – even with a few key parts gone – and WKU’s pass rush will need some time to find the right rotation.

As long as the offense can win the turnover battle, though, the team should stay alive. However …

Why WKU Will Win

Austin Peay needs to come up with new starters on offense who can shine. it loses its top two runners, QB Draylen Ellis is done, and three of the top four receivers have to be replaced. That’s a problem against what’s coming from the WKU attack.

Yeah, the Hilltoppers have to replace QB Bailey Zappe, WR Jerreth Sterns, and offensive coordinator Zach Kittley. Now it has to replace West Virginia transfer Jarret Doege – he shockingly entered the transfer portal – but West Florida transfer Austin Reed is ready to take over and get the O going.

The Austin Peay defense might be good again, but the good passing games last year were able to bomb away. As long as Reed gets time to work, he should be able to keep things moving. Limit the turnovers, take the midrange throws that are there, repeat.

Story continues

What’s Going To Happen

Austin Peay isn’t going to be an easy pushover, but the defense will have an issue with WKU’s gashing runs while it’s paying attention to Reed and all that’s coming in the passing game.

The Hilltoppers will get off to a hot start, struggle for a bit, and then put it away with two crisp drives and some takeaways as the Governors try to press.

It’ll be a fun game to keep an eye on with lots of yards and scoring. WKU needs to gear up before going to Hawaii and Indiana.

WKU vs Austin Peay Prediction, Line

WKU 44, Austin Peay 20

Line: TBA, o/u: TBA

ATS Confidence out of 5: TBA



WKU vs Austin Peay Must See Rating: 2

