With Chiefs and Browns locked into seeds, Patrick Mahomes and Joe Flacco will sit in Week 18

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will get Week 18 off. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

The beauty of having a seed locked up before Week 18 is using the season finale as a bye week for some key starters.

The Kansas City Chiefs have nothing to play for in in terms of playoff positioning in Week 18 and Patrick Mahomes won't play at all. Chiefs coach Andy Reid told the media in Kansas City that Mahomes will sit. Blaine Gabbert will start the finale against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs have the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs. They can't move up or down.

Similarly, the Cleveland Browns announced that Joe Flacco will sit in Week 18. The Browns are locked into the No. 5 seed. Jeff Driskel will be the Browns' quarterback, their fifth different starter this season.

Flacco has been a tremendous story since the Browns signed him in mid-November. He has thrown 13 touchdowns in five games, the team went 4-1 in his starts and was able to clinch a playoff spot early.

Reid didn't detail the plans for other Chiefs starters, but there are reasons for some starters to play.

Tight end Travis Kelce needs 16 yards for an eighth straight 1,000-yard season.

Andy Reid on if Travis Kelce will have the opportunity to hit 1,000 receiving yards on Sunday against the Chargers:



“We’ll see how all that goes.” — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) January 3, 2024

Also, defensive end Chris Jones hits a $1.25 million bonus with 10 sacks this season and he currently has 9.5. Reid said Jones won't practice Wednesday, along with Isiah Pacheco, Rashee Rice and L’Jarius Sneed, according to Harold Kuntz of Fox 4.

Some coaches don't rest starters in the season finale, even if the playoff seed is wrapped up. Last season the Chargers played starters despite having their playoff seed clinched and suffered a few injuries including one to receiver Mike Williams that kept him out of the team's playoff game. The Chargers blew a 27-point lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars in losing their wild-card game the next week.

Reid isn't taking chances, particularly with his star quarterback. Neither is Browns coach Kevin Stefanski with Flacco. Other teams could have a similar plan for Week 18.