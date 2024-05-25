Wisconsin secures official visit with 2025 DL Kyler Garcia

Wisconsin class of 2025 defensive line target Kyler Garcia will officially visit the Badgers the weekend of June 14.

The program offered the three-star recruit on May 22. Garcia is a rising senior representing Pearl-Cohn High School in Nashville, Tennessee.

247Sports has the defensive lineman as the No. 109 player at his position in the class of 2025 and No. 27 recruit from the state of Tennessee. The rising senior has received 14 Division 1 offers to this point, including from Arkansas, Indiana, Louisville, Purdue, Vanderbilt, Auburn, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Memphis.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound athlete was also a member of his school’s state championship team in 2023.

247Sports has Wisconsin’s 2025 recruiting class ranked No. 18 in the nation at this stage in the process. The class currently does not have a defensive lineman committed.

This fall, Wisconsin’s defensive line depth chart includes James Thompson Jr., Curt Neal, Ben Barten, Elijah Hills (transfer) and Brandon Lane — a flipped transfer commit from Louisville.

Both On3 and Rivals have Rutgers as Bell’s most likely destination, but the lineman still has ample time to decide where he will play college football.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire