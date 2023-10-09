Wisconsin players set to reunite with an old friend when Iowa visits Camp Randall Stadium

MADISON – Barring a change of heart by Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, Wisconsin’s defenders should see a familiar face starting at quarterback for the Hawkeyes this week.

Deacon Hill.

“He is a really good dude,” safety Hunter Wohler said of his former UW teammate. “He was always doing whatever he could for the team, for the benefit of the team.

“I’m happy that he is getting an opportunity. It’s going to be a lot of fun to scout it and see what he can do.”

The reunion is set for 3 p.m. Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium as UW (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) and Iowa (5-1, 2-1) battle for first place in the West Division.

Hill redshirted at UW in 2021 and played one game in 2022 before entering the transfer portal just one day after Wisconsin’s 42-7 victory at Northwestern.

Hill was reunited with Iowa analyst Jon Budmayr, who helped recruit Hill to UW from Santa Barbara High School in California.

“Loyalty is big for me,” Hill recently told reporters. “I was very loyal to him, and I wanted to play for him. He was my first offer.”

Deacon Hill moved into the starting lineup after Cade McNamara suffered a season-ending knee injury

Hill took over for injured starter Cade McNamara a little more than a week ago in the Hawkeyes’ 26-16 victory over Michigan State and made his starting debut Saturday in the Hawkeyes’ 20-14 victory over Purdue.

The 6-foot-3, 258-pound sophomore completed just 11 of 27 passes for 115 yards, with one touchdown and one interception, against Michigan State. He was just 6 of 21 for 110 yards, with a touchdown and an interception, against Purdue.

His 22-yard touchdown pass to tight end Erick All in the opening minute of the fourth quarter helped Iowa take a 20-7 lead.

“I think in the first half I was a little jittery,” Hill said, “but when I came back in the second half, I did a great job trying to be a calm presence for the team.

“The offensive line was apologizing to me any time I got hit, but I just told them to keep doing what they were doing. I trusted them 100 percent.

“This is just everything that comes with being a starter and playing in your first game. I was probably too excited to be out there, but that’s not an excuse.”

Did Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz think about pulling Hill and going with backup Joe Labas?

“Why?” Ferentz asked. “During the game?

“No. Deacon is our quarterback right now. And that's no offense to Joe, but that would be silly tomake a change.”

Deacon Hill's reputation at UW: Strongest arm on the roster

Hill did not attempt a pass at UW but his reputation from practice was that he had the best fastball among the quarterbacks on the roster.

“He can sling it,” nose tackle Gio Paez said. “It’s almost like it’s going too fast. It was flying. Straight, four-seam fastball.”

One of Hill’s issues was that it appeared every pass was thrown at maximum velocity.

“What you see is what you got,” outside linebacker Darryl Peterson said. “He slings it. Not much of a runner, you know? He’s a big dude.”

The Badgers have faced two former teammates in the last season-plus.

They faced tailback Jalen Berger last season at Michigan State and tailback Nakia Watson, who transferred to Washington State, last season and this season.

Berger rushed 16 times for 59 yards and a touchdown in the Spartans’ 34-28 double-overtime victory.

Watson scored the game-winning touchdown last season in Madison and had a critical late touchdown this season in Pullman.

Darryl Peterson, other UW defenders hope to hit Deacon Hill first and then talk to him after the game

According to the UW players, any pleasantries with former teammates are exchanged after the game.

“My job is to get him down to the ground,” Peterson said of the upcoming meeting with Hill and Iowa. “So. I won’t be saying much to him until after the game."

Will he say anything to Hill if he sacks him?

“Probably not,” Peterson said. “After the game I’d let him hear about it.”

Peterson is excited about seeing his former teammate and friend.

“He was a good dude, really down to earth,” Peterson said. “I talked to him about some deep stuff in my life and in his life as well.

“I’m happy that he is getting an opportunity over there.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Former UW quarterback Deacon Hill now starting for Iowa