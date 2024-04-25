Wisconsin offers three-star class of 2025 athlete from Minnesota

The Wisconsin Badgers offered Luke Emmerich, a three-star class of 2025 athlete from Monticello, Minnesota, on Wednesday. The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder is a junior at Monticello Senior High andhas one more year of high school football before making the leap to the collegiate level.

Emmerich has now picked up five Division 1 offers, including from Wisconsin and Washington within the Big Ten, while Air Force, Iowa State and Illinois State have also extended scholarships. He has operated as a wide receiver and a free safety while in high school, making him an intriguing option for college programs.

Not only has he excelled at football, but Emmerich has also impressed as a track athlete, most recently running a 10.69 in the 100-meter dash this week. With his size and speed, it’s unclear what position Emmerich will end up playing in college, but his traits certainly suggest he has the tools to succeed.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire