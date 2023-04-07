Wisconsin offers Boston College transfer cornerback

The Badgers offered Joshua DeBerry, a former three-star cornerback recruit who entered the transfer portal after four seasons at Boston College. The 5-foot-11, 177-pound athlete still has one more season of eligibility and has had many teams reach out.

DeBerry recorded a career-high 50 tackles with an interception and four deflections over 11 games last season, increasing his production for a fourth consecutive season.

With head coach Luke Fickell and defensive coordinator Mike Tressel joining the Badgers from Cincinnati, they will look to implement another successful defense in Madison. NFL stars like Sauce Gardner and Coby Bryant have come out of their secondary in recent years.

With veteran cornerback Jay Shaw amongst the departures following the 2022-2023 season, Wisconsin could certainly use the leadership of DeBerry in the secondary.

Thankful to receive an offer! pic.twitter.com/jcAt5gIruM — Joshua DeBerry (@j_deberry21) April 3, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire