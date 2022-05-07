Wisconsin lands Utah transfer safety Kamo’i Latu

Wisconsin finished spring football in desperate need of depth at safety following an injury to Travion Blaylock. Thankfully, it would appear they have found their answer via the transfer portal.

Following an official visit to Madison, the Badgers received a commitment on Friday from Utah transfer safety Kamo’i Latu.

The 6-foot, 195-pound safety appeared in 14 games last season as a redshirt freshman, registering 19 tackles and three pass deflections.

Rated as a three-star safety in the 2020 recruiting class, Latu initially committed to Utah over offers from Colorado, Nebraska, Oregon State, USC, Virginia, Washington and Washington State, and a host of others.

Latu will be well positioned to compete for a spot in the two deep this fall, and has three years of eligibility remaining for the Badgers.

