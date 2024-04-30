Wisconsin junior cornerback enters transfer portal

Wisconsin junior cornerback Michael Mack has entered the transfer portal, according to a recent X post.

Mack transferred to the Badgers last offseason after three years at Air Force. However, the veteran cornerback was unable to play during the 2023 season due to NCAA transfer rules.

The cornerback re-enters the portal with 20 games of experience, 69 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one interception and four pass deflections.

Reports from Wisconsin spring practice cite that Mack was the nickel corner with the Badgers’ third-team defense. He was far removed from the starting lineup, with top corners Ricardo Hallman, Nyzier Fourqurean, R.J. Delancy and Jonas Duclona in his way.

Cornerback is one of the deepest position groups on Wisconsin’s 2024 roster. It is one of the team’s strengths entering the year.

Mack is now the program’s seventh transfer departure during the spring window — none of whom were projected to start this season. Luke Fickell and his staff have some work to do to bolster the roster ahead of an important 2024 campaign. Defensive line remains the biggest need, and is one the staff is currently pursuing.

