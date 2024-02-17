Where the Wisconsin Badgers stand in NCAA Selection Committee’s initial tournament bracket

The NCAA men’s basketball committee released their current top 16 seeds, placing the 1-4 seeds in each region of the upcoming NCAA National Tournament next month.

Wisconsin was included as the final No. 4 seed, joining UCONN (1), North Carolina (2) and Iowa State (3) in the projected East Region of the upcoming tournament.

After a 16-4 start to the year, the Badgers are now 17-8 on the year and they’ll look to get hot again down the stretch to improve their seeding ahead of their inevitably March Madness appearance.

Led by veteran players like Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl as well as transfer addition AJ Storr, Wisconsin will be back in the tournament after missing it in 2022-2023.

The top 16 seeds in bracket form 👀#BracketPreview pic.twitter.com/zA5RrVAKTj — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 17, 2024

