Wisconsin football vs. Alabama Crimson Tide television channel, kickoff time announced

Wisconsin football’s 2024 marquee home contest against top-ranked Alabama will be a FOX Big Noon Kickoff game, according to FOX’s recent announcement.

The network announced the following three games: Texas at Michigan on September 7, Alabama at Wisconsin on September 14 and the classic Michigan at Ohio State on November 30.

Wisconsin did not play on FOX Big Noon Kickoff during its 2022 or 2023 seasons, that after it felt as if every week of 2021 was on the network.

2024 sees a renewed outlook for Luke Fickell and the Badgers, as well as a jam-packed schedule. Wisconsin hosts Alabama, visits USC, hosts Penn State, visits Iowa and hosts Oregon. The schedule is a gauntlet, but it will lead to some impressive television slots.

An optimist would look at Wisconsin’s slate, starting with Alabama on September 14, and see a golden opportunity for resume-building wins throughout the year.

Wisconsin will enter the season with high expectations in year two under Luke Fickell and Phil Longo.

Alabama, on the other hand, enters with a new head coach in Kalen DeBoer after college football legend Nick Saban retired this offseason. The Crimson Tide will still be terrific, but they could be beatable while DeBoer installs his program.

The national audience will get to watch Wisconsin go for the upset.

