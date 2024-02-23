Wisconsin has one of college football’s toughest schedules in 2024

Wisconsin football enters a new world in 2024.

Gone is the annual parachute of playing in the Big Ten West, and the benefit of only needing to go 6-3 or 7-2 in Big Ten play to make the conference championship game.

Now, the schedule’s difficulty increases greatly moving forward. Wisconsin faces more blue blood teams on a week-in, week-out basis, and also now must navigate the schedule with one or two losses to have a hope at a conference title.

It’s the new era of the Big Ten, and no teams are as greatly affected as those that enjoyed the peace and quiet of the Big Ten West.

Wisconsin’s 2024 schedule, specifically, isn’t only one of the toughest in the conference. It’s also one of the toughest in the nation.

Phil Steele’s annual college football preview magazine ranks each program’s schedule based on 2023’s results. Here is his ranking of the toughest schedules in college football in 2024:

Florida

Oct 14, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz (15) throws a pass against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Opponent Win %: 67.9%

Opponents With Winning Record: 10

Bowl Teams: 10

Ranked Teams: 6

USC

USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) talks with USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the first half of the game against No. 6 Oregon Ducks on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. Credit: Abigail Dollins-USA TODAY NETWORK

Opponent Win %: 66.7%

Opponents With Winning Record: 9

Bowl Teams: 11

Ranked Teams: 5

Northwestern

Nov 11, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Brendan Sullivan (6) throws a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Opponent Win %: 66.2%

Opponents With Winning Record: 9

Bowl Teams: 9

Ranked Teams: 4

Georgia Tech

Oct 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Jeff Sims (10) throws a pass against the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Opponent Win %: 65.6%

Opponents With Winning Record: 10

Bowl Teams: 11

Ranked Teams: 5

Oregon

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning (center) leads quarterback Bo Nix (10) and Ty Thompson (13) onto the field for the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Opponent Win %: 63.9%

Opponents With Winning Record: 9

Bowl Teams: 9

Ranked Teams: 3

Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea yells on the sideline during a football game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Credit: Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK

Opponent Win %: 63.0%

Opponents With Winning Record: 9

Bowl Teams: 9

Ranked Teams: 5

Washington

Dec 1, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Washington Huskies mascot Harry the Husky and cheerleaders pose after the Pac-12 Championship game against the Oregon Ducks at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Opponent Win %: 62.8%

Opponents With Winning Record: 9

Bowl Teams: 9

Ranked Teams: 4

UCLA

Dec 16, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers (4) reacts after defeating the Boise State Broncos in the Starco Brands LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Opponent Win %: 62.7%

Opponents With Winning Record: 8

Bowl Teams: 9

Ranked Teams: 5

Alabama

Jan 1, 2024; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) is tackled by Michigan Wolverines defensive back Rod Moore (9) during overtime in the 2024 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Opponent Win %: 62.6%

Opponents With Winning Record: 9

Bowl Teams: 10

Ranked Teams: 5

Michigan

Jan 1, 2024; Pasadena, CA, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) scores a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half in the 2024 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Opponent Win %: 62.4%

Opponents With Winning Record: 7

Bowl Teams: 9

Ranked Teams: 4

Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel (8) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the second half of a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov., 11, 2023. Credit: SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK

Opponent Win %: 62.3%

Opponents With Winning Record: 7

Bowl Teams: 8

Ranked Teams: 6

Wisconsin

Oct 28, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell watches from the sideline during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Ohio State won 24-10.

Opponent Win %: 61.5%

Opponents With Winning Record: 8

Bowl Teams: 9

Ranked Teams: 4

Mississippi State

Mississippi State QB Will Rogers (2) passes against Ole Miss during the second half of the Egg Bowl at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. Credit: Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger-USA TODAY NETWORK

Opponent Win %: 61.4%

Opponents With Winning Record: 7

Bowl Teams: 7

Ranked Teams: 5

Iowa

Oct 14, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Opponent Win %: 61.3%

Opponents With Winning Record: 9

Bowl Teams: 9

Ranked Teams: 2

Illinois

Nov 11, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback John Paddock (4) hugs wide receiver Isaiah Williams (1) after Paddock threw the winning pass to Williams in the end zone in overtime to defeat the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Opponent Win %: 60.8%

Opponents With Winning Record: 7

Bowl Teams: 7

Ranked Teams: 4

Minnesota

Oct 21, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck watches a replay against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Opponent Win %: 60.6%

Opponents With Winning Record: 10

Bowl Teams: 9

Ranked Teams: 3

Virginia

Nov 18, 2023; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott stands on the sidelines against the Duke Blue Devils during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Opponent Win %: 60.3%

Opponents With Winning Record: 10

Bowl Teams: 10

Ranked Teams: 4

Florida State

Sep 23, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell on the sideline in the first half against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Opponent Win %: 59.7%

Opponents With Winning Record: 9

Bowl Teams: 10

Ranked Teams: 3

Michigan State

Michigan State’s new football coach Jonathan Smith waves to the crowd during a timeout in the basketball game against Georgia Southern on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. Credit: Nick King/Lansing State Journal-USA TODAY NETWORK

Opponent Win %: 59.4%

Opponents With Winning Record: 7

Bowl Teams: 7

Ranked Teams: 4

Arkansas

Sep 9, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman prior to the game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Opponent Win %: 58.8%

Opponents With Winning Record: 7

Bowl Teams: 8

Ranked Teams: 6

