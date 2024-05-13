Wisconsin has late competition for top transfer portal DL Jay’Viar Suggs

Wisconsin top transfer portal target Jay’Viar Suggs visited LSU over the weekend. The visit represents a late surge by the Tigers, a program that wasn’t involved in Suggs’ recruitment as recently as six days ago.

Here’s the loose timeline of events over the last week: Suggs released his final six schools list of Wisconsin, USC, Arkansas, Michigan, Florida State and Kentucky on May 8. LSU extended an offer later that day. The transfer defensive lineman then released a final four schools list of Wisconsin, LSU, Michigan and Kentucky on May 9, one day later.

Now here we are on Monday, May 13 as the transfer is nearing his commitment announcement. Suggs’ inclusion of LSU in his final list was enough evidence of the Tigers’ late surge to land a commitment. That pursuit was only made stronger by his visit to the program this weekend.

Suggs entered the portal in April after five years at D-II Grand Valley State, two as a starter. During those two seasons as a starter, his stats include 14.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks. He is currently ranked by 247Sports as a three-star transfer and only the No. 705 player in the transfer portal and No. 71 defensive lineman.

My last visit will be at LSU tomorrow — Jay'viar Suggs (@JayviarSuggs7) May 12, 2024

The top programs in pursuit of the D-II transfer paint a different picture than his recruiting ranking does. That, or defensive line is a big need for nearly every top program in the country.

Of note, Wisconsin does have a connection to Suggs from his time at Grand Valley State. The Badgers’ current outside linebackers coach Matt Mitchell and starting cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean both came from Grand Valley State after the 2022 season.

LSU’s late pursuit lowers the chances of Wisconsin landing a commitment. But maybe Mitchell and Fourqurean can have an impact late in the recruiting process.

For more on where Wisconsin’s 2024 transfer class stands, it is currently ranked as one of the best in the Big Ten.

