Wisconsin football lands visit with former Alabama defensive lineman, top 2022 recruit

Wisconsin’s pursuit of talent along the defensive line continued on Monday. The program landed a visit with former Alabama defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Perry has reportedly already visited Virginia Tech and Indiana and will also visit Louisville later this week.

The lineman entered the transfer portal on April 23 after two years at Alabama. He redshirted as a freshman in 2022 and appeared in only one game in 2023 for the College Football Playoff-bound Crimson Tide.

Perry is currently unranked as a transfer by 247Sports. He was one of the top defensive linemen in the class of 2022, ranked as the No. 54 overall player in the class, No. 10 defensive lineman and No. 2 recruit from his home state of Alabama. He originally chose Alabama over Clemson, Auburn, Texas and UCF coming out of high school.

The lineman’s transfer list now seems mostly restricted to the aforementioned schools: Wisconsin, Virginia Tech, Indiana and Louisville.

Former Alabama defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry has an official visit set this week to Wisconsin, per the @APSportsAgency. He’s already visited Virginia Tech and Indiana. He’ll also visit Louisville this week. He’s a former ESPN Top 60 recruit from the Class of 2022. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) May 13, 2024

Wisconsin continues to look for talent along the defensive line with the position being one of the weakest on the 2024 roster. The Badgers are also in pursuit of former Grand Valley State DL Jay’Viar Suggs and former Wyoming DL Gavin Meyer. It is currently a finalist for both players, and now appears to have a realistic shot at landing Perry.

For more on where the program’s 2024 transfer class stands, it is currently ranked as one of the best in the Big Ten.

