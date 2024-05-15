Wisconsin football secures official visit for rising 2025 LB target

Wisconsin class of 2025 target LB Elliott Schaper will officially visit the program the weekend of June 7.

Schaper is currently unranked by 247Sports, though does have a growing list of offers. The most notable are Duke, Wisconsin, California, Arizona, Arizona State and Arkansas State. In total, the 6’2,” 210-pound linebacker has received 13 offers.

Wisconsin extended an offer to the linebacker on April 12 and received a crystal ball to land a commitment on April 16.

The Austin, Texas native is entering his senior year at Westlake High School, so he has one more year of eligibility before making the jump to the collegiate level.

Schaper recorded 108 total tackles, 9.0 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions and 2 forced fumbles during his junior season at Westlake. He also took home 2023 Central Texas Defensive Player of the Year honors and was named District 26-6A Defensive MVP.

Despite the laundry list of offers, Schaper has only scheduled official visits to Wisconsin and Duke thus far.

Luke Fickell’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 20 in the nation with 10 players committed. It has several linebackers committed: three-star Cooper Catalano, three-star Brenden Anes and three-star Samuel Lateju.

