Wisconsin football secures commitment from versatile Minnesota athlete Luke Emmerich

MADISON – When he met with reporters minutes after Wisconsin’s final practice of the spring on Thursday, Luke Fickell noted UW’s late finish will have his assistants playing catch-up on the recruiting trail.

“Everybody else has probably been on the road for a week-and-a-half but that’s OK,” he said. “We’ve got a little thing here the next couple days but then our coaches will be on the road recruiting.”

The late start didn’t hurt Fickell and his coaches in their pursuit of Luke Emmerich, who gave UW an oral commitment for the 2025 class several hours after the conclusion of the final practice.

Emmerich, 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, missed his junior season at Monticello High School in Minnesota because of injury but played wide receiver, quarterback and defensive back as a sophomore.

He was timed at 10.69 seconds in the 100-meter dash earlier this spring.

Emmerich visited UW last month. He reportedly held offers from Minnesota, Michigan State, Nebraska, Iowa State and incoming Big Ten members USC and Washington and several other programs.

UW has 10 known commitments for its 2025 class.

