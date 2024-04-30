Wisconsin football player, Colorado native to transfer to Colorado State football team

Former Wisconsin DE/LB Gabe Kirschke (58) has committed to Colorado State.

A Colorado native has committed to transfer from the Wisconsin football team to Colorado State.

Gabe Kirschke spent the last two seasons as a defensive lineman and linebacker at Wisconsin, where he walked on. He appeared in one game in his two seasons as a Badger. He's listed as a defensive lineman on Wisconsin's latest roster.

He announced his intention to transfer to CSU on X Tuesday.

Kirschke reported offers from CSU, Utah State and UAB while in the transfer portal. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Kirschke has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

He attended Valor Christian High School and walked-on at Wisconsin over offers from Northern Colorado, New Mexico State and Northern Arizona. He had 35 tackles and six tackles for loss as a senior at Valor.

The spring window for players to enter the transfer portal closes Wednesday. CSU coach Jay Norvell said the Rams would likely add roughly 4-5 players via the portal before the season begins. While the window to enter the portal is closing, players don't have to sign with a new school by that date.

