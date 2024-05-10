Wisconsin football offers three-star class of 2025 wide receiver

Wisconsin football extended an offer to class of 2025 wide receiver Brayden Trimble on Thursday.

247Sports ranks Trimble as a three-star recruit. The Mount Zion, Illinois native already holds offers from 12 schools including Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Michigan State, Iowa, Arkansas, Northwestern and Minnesota.

Trimble is ranked as the No. 120 wide receiver in his class, No. 17 recruit from Illinois and No. 605 overall player in the class of 2025. He currently represents Mt. Zion High School and stands at 6’2,’’ 170 pounds.

His first gridiron offer arrived from Miami (Ohio) in June 2023. From then on, the junior has steadily earned offers from July 2023 until today.

247Sports does have a crystal ball prediction for the wide receiver to choose Illinois. He unofficially visited the Illini in January and will return to Champaign for an official visit on June 21.

Currently, UW’s wide receiver room features 14 athletes and is led by C.J. Williams, Quincy Burroughs, Will Pauling and Bryson Green.

Wisconsin’s class of 2025 is yet to add a wide receiver. The group currently ranks No. 18 in the nation with 10 players committed.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire