Wisconsin football offers four-star class of 2026 tight end

Wisconsin football extended an offer to top class of 2026 tight end Ian Premer on Saturday.

247sports ranks Williams as the No. 4 tight end in the class, No. 1 overall recruit from Kansas and No. 63 recruit in the nation. At 6-foot-6, 205 lbs, Premer is one of the nation’s most coveted two-sport athletes with collegiate opportunities in both football and basketball.

The Great Bend, Kansas native already holds offers from top schools including Texas A&M, Nebraska, Kansas State, Auburn and Tennessee.

As a sophomore at Great Bend High School, Premer recorded 32 receptions, 538 yards and nine touchdowns as wide receiver and 64 tackles, four interceptions and a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown as a safety.

On the hardwood, Premer also averaged over 21 points and nine rebounds per contest.

Even though he’s featured as a wide receiver in high school, 247Sports notes how his great frame and catching capabilities allow him to routinely win jump balls. He will likely play tight end in college.

His first offer arrived from Kansas in March. From that point forward, the sophomore steadily earned offers from some of the most prestigious programs in the nation.

After a great conversation with @NateLetton, I am excited and blessed to receive an offer from @BadgerFootball! @GreatBend_FB pic.twitter.com/KNXC7iiwHs — Ian Premer (@IanPremer) May 4, 2024

Williams joins class of 2026 edge rushers Zion Elee, Landon Bland, Tucker Ashford, Elijah Littlejohn and quarterback Jonas Williams as recruits to receive offers from UW this spring.

Wisconsin tight end coach Nate Letton, who is entering his second season under the helm with the TEs, was in contact with Premer.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire