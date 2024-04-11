Wisconsin football makes the top five schools for a 2025 cornerback

Class of 2025 defensive back Zay Gentry announced his top five schools via social media on Wednesday.

Wisconsin is among the Texas native’s final list, along with Missouri, Oklahoma State, SMU and Baylor.

Gentry received 30 total offers dating back to January of 2023. UW extended its offer on October 16, 2023, and he is slated to officially visit Madison on May 31 per 247Sports.

Both Rivals and 247Sports rank the 6 ‘0’’ corner as a three-star. He lands as the No. 419 player in the class of 2025, No. 38 cornerback and No. 65 recruit from the state of Texas. The junior also recorded a 22-6 long jump and a 14.09 110-meter hurdles time during his early junior track and field season.

This past season, he posted 41 tackles and a pair of interceptions on the gridiron, and he concluded his sophomore campaign with 35 tackles, 3 TFL, one pick and 10 pass breakups.

The lengthy defender could bolster Mike Tressel’s unit down the line and fill a void with the looming departure of star safety Hunter Wohler.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire