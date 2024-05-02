Wisconsin football a finalist for one of 2025’s top defensive tackles
Wisconsin made the final four schools for top 2025 defensive lineman Kade Pietrzak on Wednesday.
The Badgers made the list along with Oklahoma, Nebraska and Kansas State.
Pietrzak is 247Sports’ No. 327 player in the class of 2025, No. 35 defensive lineman and No. 1 recruit from his home state of North Dakota. His final four came from an impressive offer sheet that also includes Auburn, Florida State, Iowa, Michigan State, Missouri, Texas A&M, USC and Washington.
Wisconsin’s class of 2025 currently ranks No. 19 in the nation with nine players committed. The program is yet to land a defensive tackle after ending the 2024 cycle with top recruits Ernest Willor Jr. and Dillan Johnson at the position.
