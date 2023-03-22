Wisconsin in contact with former Notre Dame commit

The Badgers have been in contact with Brady Dunlap, a three-star class of 2023 forward from Studio City, California. The 6-foot-7 athlete decommitted from Notre Dame in January.

Wisconsin is one of many teams that have expressed interest in Dunlap, including UCLA, Villanova and Oregon. With the Greg Gard and Badgers in need of help at the wing position, he could certainly be a strong addition to Wisconsin’s class of 2023 reinforcements.

Currently, they have commitments from four-star forward Gus Yalden (La Porte, Indiana), three-star forward Nolan Winter (Lakeville, Minnesota) and three-star guard John Blackwell (Bloomfield Hills, Michigan) for next year’s class.

4⭐️ Brady Dunlap tells me these schools have recently shown interest in him: Wisconsin

Villanova

Seton Hall

Oregon

LMU

UCLA

TCU

Saint Mary’s

Butler

Rice The 6’7” G/F just won a state championship with Harvard-Westlake, one of the top programs in the nation. @11Bradyd @HWHoops pic.twitter.com/2s2AeIUciV — Griffin Greenberg (@griffgreenberg) March 13, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire