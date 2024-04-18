Wisconsin boasts two of 247Sports’ ‘top Big Ten newcomers’ entering 2024

Two of Wisconsin football’s offseason additions made 247Sports’ list of the top 25 Big Ten newcomers entering 2024.

Those two: quarterback Tyler Van Dyke at No. 23 and inside linebacker Tackett Curtis at No. 14.

Van Dyke is set to likely start for the Badgers this season after four years at Miami. He transfers with 32 games of experience and stats including a 63.7 completion percentage, 7,469 yards, 54 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. His inclusion on the list is no surprise, as he’s instantly one of the more accomplished quarterbacks in the conference.

Curtis, meanwhile, transferred to Wisconsin after one season at USC. The former top recruit started most of the season at inside linebacker for a poor Trojans defense, recording 40 tackles, 4 tackles for loss and two sacks. He brings an impressive recruiting pedigree and a ton of potential, but he isn’t in line to start for the Badgers in 2024.

Luke Fickell and his staff worked hard to re-shape the program’s linebacker room. Veteran Jaheim Thomas is projected to start alongside Jake Chaney this season, with Curtis and former UNC linebacker Sebastian Cheeks forming the future.

Curtis has a high transfer portal ranking because of his high school billing. But he likely won’t have a huge impact in 2024.

247Sports’ piece looks at the highest transfer rating, which Curtis does bring. It may just take a few years for that potential to pay off on the field.

