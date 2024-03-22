Wisconsin basketball vs. James Madison live score, updates, highlights from 2024 March Madness game

The Wisconsin men's basketball team opens the 2024 NCAA Tournament with a first-round March Madness game against James Madison on Friday in Brooklyn, New York.

Greg Gard's Badgers, 22-13 and seeded fifth in their region, are led by sophomore forward AJ Storr and are coming off a run to the Big Ten Tournament championship game. They'll play a James Madison team that's 31-3, seeded 12th and enters the March Madness bracket after winning the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

Wisconsin vs James Madison live score updates in NCAA Tournament first round

Wisconsin (5) vs. James Madison (12) in the South Region. The winner plays the winner of Duke (4) vs. Vermont (13) in the second round Sunday.

Wisconsin basketball starting lineup

G Chucky Hepburn, jr., 9.3 points per game

G Max Klesmit, jr., 9.7 points per game

G AJ Storr, so., 16.9 points per game

F Tyler Wahl, gr., 10.8 points per game

F Steven Crowl, jr., 11.2 points per game

James Madison basketball starting lineup

G Xavier Brown, so., 6.5 points per game

G Noah Freidel, sr., 12.1 points per game

G/F Terrence Edwards Jr., jr., 17.4 points per game

F T.J. Bickerstaff, gr., 13.4 points per game

F Julien Wooden, sr., 9.9 points per game

Where is Wisconsin located?

The University of Wisconsin is located in Madison, Wisconsin.

Where is James Madison located?

James Madison University is located in Harrisonburg. Virginia.

What channel is Wisconsin vs James Madison today? How to watch, stream live

TV channel: CBS (Channel 58 in Milwaukee, Channel 5 in Green Bay/Appleton)

Stream: NCAA March Madness Live app | Paramount+ | Fubo (free trial)

Wisconsin will tip off vs. James Madison on CBS. Streaming options include the NCAA March Madness Live app, Paramount+ and Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Announcers for the game are Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst), Grant Hill (analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (reporter).

Wisconsin vs James Madison start time, TV info, location

Start time: Approximately 8:40 p.m. CT

TV info: CBS

Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Wisconsin vs. James Madison basketball preview

Wisconsin: The Badgers are making their 23rd March Madness appearance in the last 25 NCAA Tournaments after failing to get in the tournament last season. They're 12-2 in their last 14 NCAA first-round games. Wisconsin enters the tournament with a 22-13 overall record. It finished fifth in the Big Ten with an 11-9 mark.

James Madison: The Dukes are playing in their sixth NCAA Tournament, their first since 2013. They're 4-5 in March Madness all-time. This season, James Madison is 31-3, won the Sun Belt Conference Tournament and finished second, behind Appalachian State, in the regular season. The Dukes are on a 13-game winning streak — they last lost Jan. 27 at Appalachian State. Their last seven games have been away from home — all wins.

Wisconsin vs James Madison odds, betting line, spread

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday

Spread: Wisconsin (-5.5)

Over/under : 145.5 points

Moneyline: Wisconsin -250, James Madison +190

Wisconsin vs James Madison prediction, game picks

With the NCAA Tournament's history of 12 seeds beating 5 seeds, James Madison has been a trendy upset pick among national writers and broadcasters. But the Badgers, who went 2-6 in February and 3-8 to end the regular season, have been buoyed by their run in the Big Ten Tournament, winning three games and getting to the championship game.

Journal Sentinel Wisconsin beat reporter Jeff Potrykus writes: "James Madison has experience and talent and a solid coach, but UW is the better team. If the Badgers play as well as they did during the Big Ten Tournament, they will advance."

Wisconsin vs James Madison injury updates

The Badgers' Wahl, Klesmit and key reserve John Blackwell are banged up but they all said they'll be ready to play Friday. Wahl has had a right knee injury, Klesmit an apparent groin injury and Blackwell a left ankle injury.

Wisconsin vs James Madison stats

Wisconsin

PPG: 75.1

PPG allowed: 69.9

FG %: 46.3%

3PT% : 34.8%

KenPom ranking: 17

James Madison

PPG: 84.4

PPG allowed: 69.2

FG %: 48.0%

3PT% : 36.5%

KenPom ranking: 59

Wisconsin vs James Madison championship odds

Odds according to BetMGM:

Wisconsin: +8000 (21st-best odds)

Wisconsin basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are the last five games of Wisconsin's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

March 10 L, 78-70 at Purdue March 14 W, 87-56 Maryland (Big Ten Tournament second round) March 15 W, 70-61 Northwestern (Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals) March 16 W, 76-75 (OT) Purdue (Big Ten Tournament semifinals) March 17 L, 93-87 Illinois (Big Ten Tournament championship) March 22 vs. James Madison (NCAA Tournament)

James Madison basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are the last five games of James Madison's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

Feb. 28 W, 84-78 at Georgia State March 1 W, 86-76 at Coastal Carolina March 9 W, 81-64 Marshall (Sun Belt Tournament quarterfinals) March 10 W, 73-68 Texas State (Sun Belt Tournament semifinals) March 11 W, 91-71 Arkansas State (Sun Belt Tournament championship) March 22 vs. Wisconsin (NCAA Tournament)

