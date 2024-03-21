Three Wisconsin players battling injury ready for the Badgers' March Madness opener

NEW YORK – Wisconsin’s walking wounded – Tyler Wahl, John Blackwell and Max Klesmit – don’t feel as fresh as they did in November before the season opener, but all three players believe they are ready to go for the NCAA opener Friday against James Madison.

“Every day it has gotten better and better and today is the best it has felt since before the Big Ten Tournament,” Wahl said before UW’s practice Thursday at the Barclays Center.

Wahl closed the regular season with a double-double (17 points, 10 rebounds) at Purdue but was limited in the Big Ten Tournament because of a right knee injury.

He nearly sat out the semifinal victory over Purdue and in four tournament games hit a combined 5 of 18 shots and averaged 3.8 points and 1.7 rebounds.

“You’re not used to playing hurt,” Wahl said, “and you don’t get a practice day to find out what you can and can’t do. It is figuring out on the fly what you can and can’t do. But I’m feeling better now.”

Blackwell opened the league tournament with an 18-point, five-rebound performance against Maryland. He suffered a left ankle injury early the next day against Northwestern and his play suffered.

Blackwell hit just 1 of 14 shots in UW’s final three games.

“It’s definitely getting better,” Blackwell said. “I’ve been able to practice better on it so I feel confident in it. It was just a shock when it happened in that game.”

Blackwell said the injury affected his jumper and his ability to drive to the rim.

“It definitely affected me and how I wanted to move,” he said.

Mar 21, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Max Klesmit (11) brings the ball up court during team practice at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Klesmit has been battling an apparent groin injury first suffered in the regular season.

Nevertheless, he hit 10 of 21 three-pointers and 15 of 30 shots overall and averaged 10.3 points per game in the Big Ten tournament. He hit the game winner in overtime against Purdue.

“I’m feeling better for sure, and with March Madness you get that second adrenaline rush,” he said. “I’ve been taking care of my body the last few days that we had back in Madison. I’m feeling good again.

“I’m just trying to manage it and do what I can to take care of it. Maybe pick my spots at practice where I’ve got to tone it down a little bit and be smarter known I’ve got to be there for the games.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin's injured Tyler Wahl, John Blackwell, Max Klesmit recovering