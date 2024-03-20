March Madness bracket predictions: James Madison over Wisconsin basketball is a trendy 12 vs. 5 upset pick for 2024 NCAA Tournament

Will the Wisconsin basketball team fall victim to a 12-5 upset again when it plays James Madison in the first round of the NCAA Tournament?

Many are predicting that.

And the Badgers' recent history as a No. 5 seed isn't ideal. The last time the Badgers were a 5 seed in March Madness, they were blown out by an athletic No. 12 Oregon team in 2019.

Now, in 2024, Wisconsin will play a hot JMU team, a trendy Cinderella pick in this year's March Madness. And for good reason. JMU has the nation's longest winning streak and is tied for the most wins (31) this season of any NCAA Tournament team. Before the Badgers' run to the Big Ten tournament final, Greg Gard's Badgers (22-13) had lost eight of 11 games.

So, will the Dukes continue the long trend of 12 seeds beating 5 seeds when JMU and Wisconsin square off on Friday night from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York?

Before we get into the predictions, here's some 12 vs. 5 history, courtesy of the NCAA Tournament website, including some not-so-great results from Wisconsin as a No. 5 seed.

12 vs. 5 March Madness history

A 12 seed has defeated a 5 seed in the first round in 32 of the last 38 NCAA Tournaments.

Since the tournament field expanded in 1985, 53 teams seeded No. 12 have won opening-round games for a 34.87% winning percentage.

The most number of No. 12 seeds to defeat No. 5 seeds in the same tournament is three. It's happened on three occassions and the Badgers were 5 seeds who lost in two of these tournaments (2013 to Ole Miss and 2019 to Oregon).

The longest stretch of at least one 12-5 upset came from 2008-14.

All four 5 seeds won their first-round game in 2023.

Wisconsin basketball vs. James Madison March Madness predictions

Will Tyler Wahl and the Wisconsin Badgers avoid being the latest 5 seed to lose to a 12 in the NCAA Tournament?

ESPN: Stephen A. Smith predicting JMU over Wisconsin

ESPN always lists its celebrity brackets. And not surprisingly, there are a number of folks taking JMU. First Take's Molly Qerim and Stephen A. Smith as well as College Gameday host Rece Davis are picking the Dukes.

Meanwhile, longtime college basketball analyst Jay Bilas is predicting the Badgers to advance to the Sweet 16.

USA TODAY: JMU Dukes will upset Wisconsin basketball in first round

Three USA TODAY reporters give their first-round predictions for every game. Two of them are taking JMU, the conference champions of the Sun Belt Conference, to upset Wisconsin, the Big Ten tournament runner-ups.

CBS Sports: JMU is popular pick over Wisconsin Badgers

Three of their four college basketball writers, including bracketologist Jerry Palm, are predicting James Madison to take down the Badgers.

All have JMU's run ending against Duke in the second round.

James Madison will defeat Wisconsin and then Duke to advance to the Sweet 16

John Fanta, a college basketball broadcaster for FS1 and reporter for Fox Sports, has Wisconsin losing to James Madison. He then has the Dukes beating the Blue Devils in the second round to advance to their first Sweet 16.

Seth Davis on CBS quickly made JMU his 12-5 upset

The longtime college basketball insider was the first person on TV to predict JMU over Wisconsin seconds after the matchup was revealed on CBS during Selection Sunday.

Davis said "I spy a 12-5 upset."

Right on cue from Seth Davis. Dukes got Wisconsin. — JMU Sports News (@JMUSportsNews) March 17, 2024

JMU will use three-point shooting to beat Wisconsin in March Madness, Bleacher Report predicts

David Kenyon at Bleacher Report gives a first-round upset and a surprise team for each region.

The surprise team he predicts for the South Region, which is where Wisconsin is slotted, is James Madison.

His reasoning for JMU upsetting the Badgers?

"James Madison has five players who attempt at least 3.4 triples per game and connect at a 35.3 rate or better," he wrote. "Fifth-seeded Wisconsin ranks 344th in three-point defense. Might be a bit of a problem for the Badgers, you know?"

Andy Katz: Wisconsin will beat JMU and then Duke in the second round

Here's someone who isn't on the JMU bandwagon. Andy Katz, a longtime college basketball reporter who is an analyst for the Big Ten Network and correspondent for the NCAA, is picking not only Wisconsin to eliminate James Madison but also Duke in the second round to get to its first Sweet 16 since 2017.

Of note, Katz is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate.

"I think the Badgers have the ability to match Duke on the perimeter and be physical," Katz said of the potential second-round matchup. "Steven Crowl is playing very well right now and I think he can match up with [Kyle] Filipowski."

No. 4 Duke plays No. 13 Vermont in the first round.

Barack Obama: Wisconsin will defeat James Madison and advance to Sweet 16

Former President Barack Obama, who always reveals his bracket, also doesn’t see the Badgers going down for a third straight time as a No. 5 seed.

He has the Badgers not only beating JMU but also Vermont in the second round.

My picks are in! I sat down to talk about them with @CraigMalRob and @UKCoachCalipari on their podcast Ways To Win from @HGMedia. Check out our conversation wherever you get your podcasts. And please don’t rub it in when my bracket gets busted. https://t.co/pVLfuHjYmo pic.twitter.com/la2NTDh1z7 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 19, 2024

Wisconsin vs. Marquette in the Elite 8? The Athletic is predicting this March Madness matchup

Could we get a Wisconsin-Marquette matchup in the Elite 8?

It's possible.

Both are in the South Region. And The Athletic's CJ Moore is predicting this all-Wisconsin matchup.

He has the second-seeded Golden Eagles beating the Badgers to advance to their first Final Four since 2003.

