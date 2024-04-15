Wisconsin basketball top transfer target delays commitment announcement

Wisconsin basketball top transfer portal target Frankie Fidler is delaying his commitment announcement.

The highly touted forward originally planned to join 1620 The Zone in Omaha, Nebraska, at 8 a.m. on Monday morning to announce his transfer destination. The Journal Sentinel’s Jeff Potrykus shared The Zone had noted he was delaying his decision.

This news is somewhat substantial. Fidler spent the weekend visiting Big Ten rival Michigan State. The Badgers are still in the running, along with the Spartans, Nebraska Cornhuskers and Creighton Bluejays. After Wisconsin seemed like a clear front-runner thanks to the relationship between Fidler and Badgers point guard Chucky Hepburn, this delay could signal a late push by a rival program.

1620 The Zone (Omaha) notes that #Badgers target (hoops) Frankie Fidler has delayed announcing transfer destination. Fidler recently released final four of UW, Michigan State, Nebraska and Creighton. — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) April 15, 2024

Fidler averaged 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists on 45% shooting and 35% from 3 as a junior at Omaha in 2023-24. He is one of the transfer portal’s best players and would be a terrific addition for any major program.

Wisconsin is in need of his talent on the wing after the departures of A.J. Storr and Tyler Wahl.

We may still hear his transfer decision soon, though the originally date seems to be out of the picture.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire