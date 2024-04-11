Report: Wisconsin top transfer portal target to announce commitment on Monday

Wisconsin basketball top transfer portal target Frankie Fidler will announce his commitment on Monday morning, according to Omaha, Nebraska radio host Gary Sharp.

The Badgers recently made Fidler’s final four schools along with Nebraska, Creighton and Michigan State.

The former Omaha forward is a big-ticket prospect for the teams still in the running. The 6’7″ forward averaged 20.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists on 45% shooting and 35% from 3 as a junior at Omaha in 2023-24. He is 247Sports’ 48th-ranked transfer and seventh-ranked small forward in the portal.

🚨 #Badgers transfer portal commitment alert! 🚨 According to @GarySharp1620, top Wisconsin portal target Frankie Fidler will announce his commitment on Monday at 8:00 AM on 1620AM The Zone – Omaha Sharp is the longtime PxP voice of the Omaha Mavericks, Fidler's current team pic.twitter.com/HPNzQiwxV8 — Kedrick Stumbris (@KedrickStumbris) April 10, 2024

Fidler played high school basketball with Wisconsin point guard Chucky Hepburn, making this connection an easy one to make. He’d seamlessly fill the vacant role left by star wing A.J. Storr and would be the dynamic shooter that the team currently lacks.

