Wisconsin basketball social media reacts to viral post about refs in 2015 national championship

There must be some Wisconsin basketball fans who still think about the final 10 minutes of the 2015 national championship and what could have been — or arguably what should have been.

I must admit it isn’t an everyday thought in my head. But there are moments when something sparks the memory of Grayson Allen suddenly remembering how to play basketball and single-handedly powering Duke to the title.

Single-handedly in terms of being the only player. Not, of course, neglecting how the second half was officiated.

Thanks to @JayCuda on X, we were reminded again Wednesday afternoon of what took place in the last 10 minutes of the title loss to Duke.

As everybody remembers, the foul discrepancy was alarming:

Near the mid point of the 2nd half in the 2015 Nat'l Champ game Duke called a timeout after Wisconsin went up 48-39 After that, Duke shot 11 FTs, Wisconsin shot 1 Wisconsin fouled less than any team in the nation that season but were called for 13 fouls in the 2nd half pic.twitter.com/Wk0p3qFRo0 — Jay Cuda (@JayCuda) February 28, 2024

This post on X has 146 comments, 361 reposts, 3 1/2 thousand likes and more than 1.2 million views.

Nobody needs an article to re-litigate every foul call and why the game suddenly turned. It’s a memory I try my best to block out.

But when the raw numbers were again presented, Wisconsin basketball fans on X all had a similar reaction:

Former Badger F Nigel Hayes weighs in

Something we all knew and said.

Thanks for the numbers to confirm. https://t.co/6cczPE36sb pic.twitter.com/viaiTuep73 — Nigel Hayes-Davis (@NIGEL_HAYES) February 28, 2024

Heist

Duke's 2015 national title was a more brazen heist than anything in Ocean's Eleven https://t.co/hh2pFMvPXq — Scary Alvarez (@barryisthedon) February 28, 2024

Asterisk

Forever an asterisk https://t.co/lUYuRohDj4 — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) February 28, 2024

Sam Dekker weighs in...

Some fans haven't recovered

I still have not mentally recovered from Coach K doing his satanic work on the refs https://t.co/G9YwK3UxmW — Jordan Love Clairvoyant (@love10god) February 28, 2024

Some will never recover

A day that will live in infamy. I will never get over that loss. Ever. https://t.co/7QbGIdP0Yh — Badger Bloody Reviews (@BadgerBloodies) February 28, 2024

Blame the refs

Been saying it for years… if refs officiate the 2nd half the same way they did the 1st, we’re champs. Also, Winslow touched it. https://t.co/Aiqe2rtZxQ — Isiah Mader (@IsiahMader) February 28, 2024

The numbers don't help

This right here still pisses me off. #OnWisconsin https://t.co/KnXYnxhjOg — Bobby Hock (@theHockk) February 28, 2024

Even non-Wisconsin fans agree

Only Duke fans be hating this while everyone else agrees https://t.co/HSEtDAE4mi — Brofessional IT Engineer (@LukeL2JJ) February 28, 2024

Some have quit watching the sport

I don’t watch CBB anymore I was so upset over this game https://t.co/wmYypvJIxR — Griffin (@GriffinMcHugh4) February 28, 2024

Some blame Coach K

I WILL NEVER LET THIS DIE!! COACH K CHEATED AND STOLE OUR ONLY SHOT AT A NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP https://t.co/cHoU0llgEr — Erik Leh (@Erik_L5) February 28, 2024

Also, Justice Winslow touched the ball

As if we needed any further proof that this game was rigged af #WinslowTouchedIt https://t.co/0WqClQlCHZ — Antoine Winfield, YOU are a Packer 🫵🏼🧀🍺 (@GOATRodgersSZN) February 28, 2024

Why did it have to be Duke

*sigh* watching your team’s one shot at a natty get Duke’d in real time is brutal and I’m not sure I’ll ever get over that game https://t.co/cbeRHG8Huh — Mike (@kantwistaye) February 28, 2024

The Badgers loss to Indiana doesn't help this reaction

In case I wasn’t depressed enough due to Wisconsin basketball this morning https://t.co/FDZhqAB0uP — Drew Scott (@drewscott81) February 28, 2024

More reaction:

….still not over it. May never be. https://t.co/k7399jFuw8 — Joe (won his fantasy league) (@J_Michaels25) February 28, 2024

Me any time this game is mentioned https://t.co/uIxuaQCHs3 pic.twitter.com/Ma9Q8Fmvvg — Big Bob (@bobbydegoat) February 28, 2024

One more shot at Coach K

Once coach k got in the officials ear it all changed. https://t.co/h3wyh4AQDY — Seth Wolf (@HeManseth) February 28, 2024

Follow Badgers Wire

