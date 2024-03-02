Advertisement

Wisconsin basketball social media reacts to viral post about refs in 2015 national championship

Ben Kenney
There must be some Wisconsin basketball fans who still think about the final 10 minutes of the 2015 national championship and what could have been — or arguably what should have been.

I must admit it isn’t an everyday thought in my head. But there are moments when something sparks the memory of Grayson Allen suddenly remembering how to play basketball and single-handedly powering Duke to the title.

Single-handedly in terms of being the only player. Not, of course, neglecting how the second half was officiated.

Thanks to @JayCuda on X, we were reminded again Wednesday afternoon of what took place in the last 10 minutes of the title loss to Duke.

As everybody remembers, the foul discrepancy was alarming:

This post on X has 146 comments, 361 reposts, 3 1/2 thousand likes and more than 1.2 million views.

Nobody needs an article to re-litigate every foul call and why the game suddenly turned. It’s a memory I try my best to block out.

But when the raw numbers were again presented, Wisconsin basketball fans on X all had a similar reaction:

Former Badger F Nigel Hayes weighs in

Heist

Asterisk

Sam Dekker weighs in...

Some fans haven't recovered

Some will never recover

Blame the refs

The numbers don't help

Even non-Wisconsin fans agree

Some have quit watching the sport

Some blame Coach K

Also, Justice Winslow touched the ball

Why did it have to be Duke

The Badgers loss to Indiana doesn't help this reaction

More reaction:

One more shot at Coach K

Follow Badgers Wire

