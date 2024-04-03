Wisconsin basketball in pursuit of an experienced transfer forward

Wisconsin basketball is in pursuit of former Oklahoma and Pittsburgh transfer forward John Hugley IV, according to The Portal Report on X.

Hugley played three seasons at Pittsburgh before transferring to Oklahoma for the 2023-24 season. He enters the portal with one year of eligibility remaining.

Related: Tracking Wisconsin basketball’s reported transfer portal visits and targets

The 6’9″ forward averaged 17.6 minutes, 8.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists on 54% shooting and 39% from three in 2023-24. His best season came as a sophomore at Pittsburgh in 2021-22, when he started 31 of 32 games and averaged 14.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks on 47% shooting.

Wisconsin is reportedly one of numerous major programs to reach out to Hugley, joining Clemson, Georgetown, Marquette, Miami, Nebraska, Minnesota and others.

Oklahoma (D1) transfer John Hugley has heard from the following schools, per source: Xavier

Clemson

Wisconsin

Florida State

Nevada

DePaul

Georgetown

Marquette

Arizona State

Miami (FL)

Georgia

Nebraska

San Francisco

Minnesota pic.twitter.com/277T55ckVc — The Portal Report (@ThePortalReport) April 3, 2024

Wisconsin has prioritized the forward position in its portal activity this spring. The program must replace the production of both A.J. Storr (transfer portal) and Tyler Wahl (graduation). Many of the Badgers reported targets fit either of those spots.

For more on Wisconsin’s roster and transfer portal activity, check out Badgers Wire’s ongoing 2024 transfer portal tracker.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire