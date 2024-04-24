Wisconsin basketball one of two Big Ten programs to land visit with top transfer SF Matt Cross

Wisconsin basketball is hosting UMass transfer forward Matt Cross on a visit this week, according to On3’s Joe Tipton.

The Badgers are one of two Big Ten teams in the running for the four-star transfer recruit. The Iowa Hawkeyes are the other team to land a visit.

Related: An updated list of Wisconsin basketball’s transfer portal targets

Wisconsin was previously named as a program that was in ‘heavy pursuit’ of Cross, along with Iowa, TCU and USC.

Cross is 247Sports’ No. 193 player in the transfer portal and No. 37 small forward. The 6-foot-6, 225-pound SF was formerly the No. 93 player in the class of 2020, No. 21 small forward and No. 5 recruit from the state of Massachusetts.

The small forward’s college career has been an adventure. He began at Miami, transferred to Louisville for his sophomore season then played the last two years at UMass. He did average 15.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists on 54% shooting and 33% from three in 2023-24.

UMass transfer forward Matt Cross is visiting Wisconsin and Iowa this week, he tells @On3sports. Averaged 15.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game this season. The dates for each trip: https://t.co/CZyrWW5PQU pic.twitter.com/JUW7veh80D — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 24, 2024

Wisconsin needs wing scoring in a bad way after the departures of A.J. Storr, Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl. The Badgers are yet to land a player from the portal, making their pursuit of Cross even more critical.

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire