Wisconsin basketball longtime assistant coach announces he’s leaving the program

Wisconsin basketball assistant coach Dean Oliver announced on Wednesday night that he was leaving the Badgers program.

Oliver has been a mainstay on Greg Gard’s staff for the last seven years after joining the program after the 2017 season.

“Today, I informed Coach Gard that I am moving on from the University of Wisconsin,” Oliver wrote in a post on X. It was an honor and a privilege to have coached here, and while I a excited to take the next step in my career, I know that my experiences as a Badger will stay with me forever. Most of all, a huge thank you to all the incredible student-athletes, coaches, and other staff that helped make my time here such a great experience.”

Oliver departs after helping lead Wisconsin through a rocky seven-year stretch of basketball — including multiple Big Ten regular season titles (2020, 2022) and two years of missing the NCAA Tournament entirely (2018, 2023).

This news comes after Wisconsin top assistant Joe Krabbenhoft was recently mentioned for a head coach opening. Krabbenhoft remains on staff at the moment, but 2024-25 could see a large-scale turnover under Gard on the coaching staff.

Oliver’s departure as many assuming Iowa, his alma mater, could be the next destination. He played for the Hawkeyes from 1997-2001 before a brief NBA career and lengthy playing career oversees.

Gard, meanwhile, has work to do on the roster and now on the coaching staff as he and the program enters a pivotal 2024-25 season.

