Wisconsin basketball hires D-II head coach as new assistant

Wisconsin basketball announced the hire of former D-II Saint Leo head coach Lance Randall as an assistant coach on Wednesday.

Randall joins head coach Greg Gard’s staff with over 400 career victories as a head coach. He replaces Dean Oliver on a Badgers coaching staff that now includes him, Joe Krabbenhoft, Sharif Chambliss and Kirk Penney as assistants.

“We are very pleased to welcome Lance Randall and his family to our staff,” Gard said in a statement to UWBadgers.com. “This search process was extensive and we evaluated a multitude of qualified candidates across many levels for the position. As we continue to evaluate and navigate the ever-changing college basketball landscape, I am confident that Lance will bring a wealth of experience and wide-range versatility to our program.”

Randall served as head coach for two stints at Saint Leo University (2011-15, 2019-24) and became the program’s all-time leader in wins. His long coaching career includes stops at Beloit College from 1994-97, Webster University from 1997-2000 and Lindenwood from 2015-19.

Three decades of coaching experience, including over 400 career wins as a head coach Join us in welcoming assistant coach Lance Randall to the staff at Wisconsin! INFO | 📰 https://t.co/hcsdZwq7Nl pic.twitter.com/spWcWFAqHr — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) May 15, 2024

Randall is a Montfort, Wisconsin native and has deep ties to the state. His coaching experience and in-state connections should bring value to a program desperately in need of a resurgence.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire