Wisconsin basketball will have a new analyst on the radio broadcast this season

A familiar name is returning to the Wisconsin basketball sidelines, this time with a microphone in hand. Wisconsin has officially named Brian Butch, a former First-Team All-Big Ten performer as a Badger big man, as their analyst on the broadcast.

Butch’s career has taken him all over the game and the world, from an international professional career as a player to three seasons as an assistant coach for the Wisconsin Herd in the NBA G-League.

As a Badger, Butch was a First-Team All-Big Ten player during the 2008 season, and Wisconsin Mr. Basketball in high school in 2003. A Badger State basketball legend will join Matt Lepay on the call this season:

Two guys who know Badger basketball 💯 Big Ten champion @Brian_Butch will take over as the lead men's basketball analyst on the Badger Radio Network. In addition, Charlie Wills, a Big Ten champ and Final Four team member, will fill in for select games.https://t.co/6tbaObupmF — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) September 28, 2023

