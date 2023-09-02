Wisconsin Badgers football vs Buffalo live pregame coverage at Camp Randall Stadium

One of the more anticipated seasons in recent memory for the Wisconsin Badgers football team begins Saturday with a nonconference game against Buffalo at Camp Randall Stadium.

Kickoff for Wisconsin's season opener is set for 2:30 p.m.

In the meantime, here are some stories and headlines to get you ready for the start of the Badgers' season and the Luke Fickell era.

What TV channel is Wisconsin football vs. Buffalo on?

The game is broadcast on Fox Sports 1.

Wisconsin vs Buffalo: How to watch the team's season opener

Wisconsin vs. Buffalo football game predictions

Wisconsin is a big favorite against Buffalo. Will the Badgers cover the 27 ½-point spread? Here are our beat reporters' predictions for Wisconsin vs. Buffalo.

Luke Fickell in Year 1: Can he flourish in his first season at Wisconsin? History suggests he will.

What should I know about Buffalo, Wisconsin football's opponent today in season opener?

Wisconsin's new quarterback Tanner Mordecai and the Badgers offense will have to contend with a Buffalo team that loves to create turnovers. Last year, the Bulls finished fifth nationally in turnovers forced.

Fifth-year senior Marcus Fuqua is the star of the secondary. He tied for the national lead in interceptions last season with seven to earn third-team All-American honors.

Nickel column: QB Tanner Mordecai focuses on smart, aggressive approach in new Wisconsin offense

What's former Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz up to?

Graham Mertz, who started three seasons at Wisconsin, transferred to Florida in the offseason and earned the starting job.

While Mertz threw for a career-best 333 yards with one touchdown and one interception, his Gators lost 24-11 to Utah on Thursday.

He was also sacked five times.

Where is former Wisconsin football coaches Paul Chryst and Jim Leonhard in 2023?

Paul Chryst, who was fired during the 2022 season, is a special assistant at Texas under head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Meanwhile, Jim Leonhard, who became the interim head coach in October 2022 after serving as the team's defensive coordinator for over five years, is now a senior football analyst at Illinois under former Badgers head coach Bret Bielema. Leonhard left the UW staff after last season’s bowl game.

Fickell takes over after six seasons in Cincinnati.

Former Badgers: These ex-UW football players made NFL 53-man rosters to start the season (plus the other Wisconsin ties, too)

