The Wisconsin Badger family reacts to the Milwaukee Bucks’ Game 5 win

The Milwaukee Bucks moved within one game of an NBA title last night on the heels of another great performance by Giannis Antetokounmpo and a miraculous late-game steal by Jrue Holiday.

The Wisconsin sports world rejoiced after the win, though I will save that reaction and analysis for those that cover the team.

For those in Madison, Wisconsin, though, we did see some of the Badger family react to the exciting win.

There’s a lot of crossover, obviously, between Bucks and Badger nation. You see many in-state guys come to Madison already as big Bucks fans, but you also see some from out-of-state adopt Wisconsin sports fandom as their own.

Here were some of the reactions we saw to the Bucks’ Game 5 victory last night:

Former Badger F Sam Dekker

https://twitter.com/dekker/status/1416606211730989056

Former Badger RB Melvin Gordon

https://twitter.com/Melvingordon25/status/1416601797469343747

Class of 2022 commit Myles Burkett

https://twitter.com/myles_burkett/status/1416602469086416896

