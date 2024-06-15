Wisconsin and Alex Grinch land four-star USC linebacker target

Alex Grinch and the Wisconsin football staff have added four-star linebacker and USC Trojans target Mason Posa. He signed to the Badgers earlier this week over Alabama, USC, Oregon, Texas A&M, Washington and many others.

The 6’3, 210-pound linebacker from Albequerque La Cueva High School is rated as 247Sports’ No. 1 overall recruit in New Mexico and the No. 18 linebacker prospect in the country.

Badgers Wire has more on this story:

“The program has landed commitments from four-star OT Logan Powell, three-star OT Logan Davenport, three-star CB Rukeem Stroud, three-star CB Jahmare Washington, three-star TE Nizyi Davis, three-star DL Torin Pettaway and now top-ranked linebacker Mason Posa all since the start of the month.

“The group is now up to 18 total commitments with Thursday’s addition of Posa. That number is also sure to rise with the program still in the running for several top targets and set for another busy weekend of official visits.”

BREAKING: He's a Badger Top247 linebacker Mason Posa commits to Wisconsin over Alabama, Oregon, USC, Texas A&M, Washington, and more.#Badgers have their highest-rated linebacker recruit since 2020.https://t.co/yyRjkPHDdw pic.twitter.com/GQpUTYicyB — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) June 14, 2024

