Trojans Wire talks to UW Huskies wire about the past and future at USC and Washington

The USC Trojans are being joined by the Washington Huskies in a migration from the Pac-12 Conference to the Big Ten Conference this year. Here at the College Wire network, we have a brand-new Washington site called UW Huskies Wire. We wanted to check in with our new pals and reflect on some USC-Washington football history while also looking ahead to the Big Ten era for both schools.

UW Huskies Wire recently offered some suggestions for renaming the Big Ten.

What do you think? You can send a tweet to UW Huskies Wire, which offers superb, in-depth coverage of Washington football. If you want to keep tabs on the competition at Washington, Huskies Wire is the place to go. Follow not just us here at Trojans Wire, but each of the College Wire sites whose schools are moving from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten in 2024.

UW Huskies Wire editor Roman Tomashoff joined us for a lively hour of discussion. It’s the perfect late-spring podcast before June recruiting stories and August preseason camp. Here is the show below:

