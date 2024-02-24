Winter Cup 2024 live updates: Scores, results as Suni Lee headlines USA Gymnastics event

Let the Olympic year officially begin!

Not only does Winter Cup on Saturday mark the return of Suni Lee, it kicks off the all-important season that will culminate in this summer’s Paris Olympics. More than 30 women are competing at Winter Cup, which serves as a qualifier for the national championships. At least 12 gymnasts advance from nationals to the Olympic trials, where the five-woman team will be selected.

The Paris Games begin July 26.

But that’s getting a little ahead of ourselves. Let's focus on Winter Cup for now.

Sunisa Lee warms up on the balance beam for the Winter Cup competition on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024.

When is the USA Gymnastics Winter Cup?

The women's meet is from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

How to watch the USA Gymnastics Winter Cup

You’re going to need your computer. Or your phone. Winter Cup is only available on USA Gymnastics’ YouTube channel.

When does Suni Lee compete?

Suni Lee is doing two events at Winter Cup, uneven bars and balance beam. Because of the way the draw happened, she won't be in either of the first two rotations, which should take about an hour.

Her first event will be bars, and she's the last competitor in the group of eight gymnasts. That means you should expect to see her around 2:45 p.m. Eastern. On beam, she's the second gymnast in the second half of the rotation. Or around 3:15 p.m.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Winter Cup 2024 live updates: How to watch USA Gymnastics event