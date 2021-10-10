Winners and losers from Week 6: Oklahoma, Iowa, Ole Miss and a Michigan State RB come out on top

Long touchdown runs, longer touchdown throws, a 28-point first quarter, two touchdowns in the final 90 seconds, a possible quarterback controversy, the biggest comeback and the highest-scoring game in series history.

This year's Red River Showdown between No. 5 Oklahoma and No. 23 Texas packed a season of twists into four quarters. Keyed by a true freshman quarterback, the Sooners' 55-48 win sets up the distinct possibility these rivals meet again in December to decide the Big 12 championship.

Over in the Big Ten, No. 3 Iowa climbed out of an early hole and beat No. 4 Penn State 23-20 to move one step closer to an unbeaten regular season. The complexion of this key cross-divisional matchup changed dramatically after the Nittany Lions lost quarterback Sean Clifford to injury.

No. 2 Georgia held serve against No. 19 Auburn, but not without controversy: The Bulldogs' defense gave up a touchdown in the 34-10 win, the second allowed to any opponent and the first since Sept. 18.

Those teams and more make up this week's list of winners and losers:

WINNERS

Oklahoma

Down 28-7 after the first quarter, OU inserted freshman quarterback Caleb Williams and charged back to beat the rival Longhorns. After playing so well through five games, the Sooners' defense was shoved early but responded to keep UT out of the end zone from just over midway through the second quarter until one left minute left in the fourth. The win keeps OU on track for the playoff but does create a bit of a dilemma for coach Lincoln Riley, who may hand the offense over to Williams after he accounted for 300 yards of offense and three scores.

Iowa

Iowa wide receiver Charlie Jones, right, scores a touchdown as Penn State safety Ji'Ayir Brown defends at Kinnick Stadium.

There is nothing particularly pretty about Iowa except for the wins piled on top of wins. Six straight to open this season joins six straight to end 2020 to paint Iowa as one of the hottest teams in the country and a legitimate threat to win the Big Ten and reach the College Football Playoff. After a sluggish start, quarterback Spencer Petras completed 17 of 31 attempts for 195 yards and two touchdowns, the second a 44-yard connection to Nico Ragaini to give Iowa the lead.

Ole Miss

The No. 17 Rebels rebounded to beat No. 16 Arkansas 52-51, avoiding a second straight loss after stopping the Razorbacks' two-point conversion with no time on the clock. Quarterback Matt Corral threw for 287 yards, ran for 94 and had four touchdowns to carry the Ole Miss offense, which was held under wraps in last week's loss to top-ranked Alabama but has gained at least 569 yards against every opponent other than the Crimson Tide.

Kenneth Walker III

The Wake Forest transfer has helped transform No. 11 Michigan State's offense and played a crucial role in the Spartans' surprising 6-0 start. Walker went for 232 yards on 29 carries in a 31-13 win against Rutgers, highlighted by his school-record 94-yard scoring run to break the game open in the third quarter. That was one of four scoring plays of 60 or more yards for MSU, joining three long touchdown throws from Payton Thorne to wide receiver Jalen Nailor. Walker is playing his way onto every postseason All-America team.

Massachusetts

The Minutemen ran for 247 yards, forced three turnovers and beat Connecticut 27-13 to snap the program's 16-game losing streak and settle once and for all which team is the worst in the Football Bowl Subdivision. (That would be the Huskies.)

LOSERS

Brigham Young

Losing 26-17 at home to Boise State ends any chance of No. 10 BYU making the playoff and relegates the Cougars to a second-tier bowl game, very likely the Independence Bowl. One of just four teams to not trail at any moment through Week 5, BYU took a 10-0 lead in the first quarter but trailed 20-10 at halftime and 23-10 heading into the fourth. In the end, the Cougars had 100 more yards of offense than the Broncos but were doomed by four turnovers.

North Carolina

There is definitely something fraudulent about a team that opened the year inside the top 10 but already has lost three times in ACC play, each one more embarrassing than the last. Two weeks after giving up 45 points to Georgia Tech, the Tar Heels allowed 238 rushing yards and lost 35-25 to Florida State, which has won two straight games for the first time in more than two years.

Spencer Rattler

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley talks to quarterback Spencer Rattler during the Red River Showdown.

Oklahoma's preseason Heisman contender now is facing the potential that he spends the rest of this season on the bench. It would be hard to argue if Riley turns the offense over to Williams, who brings elements of explosiveness and unpredictability almost entirely lacking during Rattler's second year as the starter. But even if he does play backup for the Sooners' next game against TCU, the odds are Rattler will be needed again at some point this season as OU makes a run at the playoff.

Louisville

Louisville continues to cough up late leads and drop close games under Scott Satterfield, the latest a 34-33 loss to Virginia after the Cardinals led 30-13 heading into the fourth quarter. The defense just couldn't stop Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who maintained his assault on the program record book with 40 completions for 488 yards and three touchdowns. Louisville has dropped six of eight games decided by single digits since the start of last season.

