Winners, losers after Sunday's Cup race at Darlington won by Brad Keselowski

A look at the winners and losers from Sunday's Cup race at Darlington.

WINNERS

Brad Keselowski — Snapped a 110-race winless streak and scored first points win since joining RFK Racing in 2021. It is his second career victory at Darlington Raceway and 36th of his Cup career. He is the first driver to win for the team he owns since Tony Stewart in 2016 at Sonoma.

Ty Gibbs — Finished a career-best second. A caution during the final stage proved key for Gibbs, whose tires had seven or more laps than those around him at the front of the field.

AUTO: MAY 12 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400

What drivers said after Brad Keselowski won at Darlington

Sunday’s Cup race featured door-to-door racing on the track and angry comments from multiple drivers.

Josh Berry and Justin Haley — They were two of the three Cup drivers who had started every race this season and had yet to score a top-10 finish — until Sunday. Berry finished third. Haley placed ninth, giving Rick Ware Racing it's first top-10 finish at a non-drafting track. Zane Smith is now the only driver to start every Cup race this season and not have a top-10 finish.

Chase Briscoe — His fifth-place finish is his best of the season.

LOSERS

Chris Buescher — What does he have to do to win a race? A week after losing to Kyle Larson by .001 second at Kansas, Buescher hits the wall while leading when Tyler Reddick attempts to pass but slides up into his car. A furious Buescher confronted Reddick, who apologized, after the race.

Ryan Blaney — Pit strategy and a fast pit crew helped Blaney go from 18th in the middle of the first stage to finishing it sixth. Things changed at the start of the second stage. William Byron went low underneath Martin Truex Jr. and Blaney. Byron moved up the track, Truex and Blaney made contact and Blaney finished last. Blaney was upset with Byron for the move.

John Hunter Nemechek — His 31st-place finish is the fourth time in the last six races he's placed 30th or worse.

