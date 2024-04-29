Winners’ Bags: Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy, 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans
A complete list of the golf equipment Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy used to win the PGA Tour’s 2024 Zurich Classic:
Shane Lowry
DRIVER: Srixon ZX5 MkII (8.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana White D+ 70 TYX shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M5 (19 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-8 X shaft
IRONS: Srixon ZX Utility (3), ZX5 Mk II (4) with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 120 X shafts, ZX5 MkII (5), ZX7 Mk II (6-PW), with KBS Tour X shafts
WEDGES: Cleveland RTX6 (50, 54 degrees), RTX ZipCore Full Face (58 degrees), with KNS Tour Custom X shafts
PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider Tour Z
BALL: Srixon Z-Star XV
GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet (full swing) / SuperStroke Zenergy Pistol 1.0 (putter)
Rory McIlroy
DRIVER: TaylorMade Qi10 (9 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 6X shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 8X shaft, (18 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 9X shaft
IRONS: TaylorMade P Series Proto (4) TaylorMade RORS proto (5-9), with Project X 7.0 shafts
WEDGES: TaylorMade MG4 (46, 50, 54 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (58 degrees bent to 59), with Project X 6.5 shafts
PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
BALL: TaylorMade TP5x
GRIPS: Golf Pride New Decade Multicompound (full swing) / SuperStroke Zenergy Pistol Tour (putter)