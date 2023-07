Getty Images

Here's a look at the equipment Brian Harman used to win The Open Championship for his third career PGA Tour victory.

Full-field scores from the 151st Open Championship

DRIVER: Titleist TSi2 (9 degrees)

FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist TS2 (13.5 degrees)

IRONS: Titleist U500 (3-5), Titleist 620 CB (6-PW)

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (50, 54, 60 degrees)

PUTTER: TaylorMade Daddy Long Legs

BALL: Titleist Pro V1