Winner’s Bag: Billy Horschel, 2022 Memorial Tournament

David Dusek
·1 min read
In this article:
A complete list of the golf equipment Billy Horschel used to win the PGA Tour’s 2022 Memorial Tournament:

DRIVER: Titleist TSi3 (8 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 6X shaft

Billy Horschel's driver - $549

FAIRWAY WOODS: Titleist TSi2 (15 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 70 6.5 TX shaft, (18 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 80 6.5 TX shaft

Billy Horschel's fairway wood - $299

IRONS: Titleist 620 CB (3), 620 MB (5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Billy Horschel's irons - $1,399 full set

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (52, 56. 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue Onyx S400 shafts

Billy Horschel's wedges - $179 each

PUTTER: Ping Sigma 2 Tyne 4

BALL: Titleist Pro V1

Billy Horschel's golf ball - $49.99 per dozen

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

