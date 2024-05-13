Wineglass Race Series to host Kids Run, sign-ups still open

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Wineglass Race Series is presenting its first Wineglass Kids Run next weekend as an extension of its annual marathon to promote health and wellness in the community.

The Kids Run will take place on Saturday, May 25, and will start at 9:30 a.m. at the Corning-Painted Post High School track following the Wineglass 8K marathon.

The run is presented by Guthrie and DICK’s Sporting Goods.

During the event, kids from the ages of 3-8 will participate in a series of mini-races that range from 50 meters to 800 meters in distance based on their age.

The goal of the run is to introduce kids to the joy and benefits of physical activity.

“We are excited to introduce the Wineglass Kids Run as an extension of our commitment to promoting health and wellness within our community and are grateful to our community partners who support our mission to encourage young minds to embrace an active lifestyle,” said Race Director Sheila Sutton.

If you’re interested in signing your child up for the event, you can do so online for $10 plus a $2 service fee. Each participant will receive a t-shirt, a prize and a healthy snack provided by Wegmans.

