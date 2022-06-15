Who will win the Stanley Cup: Colorado Avalanche or Tampa Bay Lightning?

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos thought his team would face the Colorado Avalanche at some point during their three consecutive runs to the Stanley Cup Final.

The Avalanche finally broke through this season after several early exits, and they're looking forward to facing the Lightning.

"To be the best, you’ve got to beat the best, and these guys are defending back-to-back Stanley Cup champions, so we’re excited," Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog said.

This is a matchup of two of the top skilled teams in the league. Though the Lightning have the edge in net with Andrei Vasilevskiy, each team has a Norris Trophy finalist, high-scoring lines and plenty of depth.

Colorado left wing Gabriel Landeskog shoots against Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. The Avalanche won both regular-season meetings against the Lightning.

USA TODAY Sports' NHL staffers predict who will win the Stanley Cup Final:

Mike Brehm, USA TODAY Sports

Avalanche in seven: Everything is telling me to pick the Lightning, especially with Vasilevskiy in net and Brayden Point looking like he could play early in the series. But I see this series going long, meaning Colorado's Nazem Kadri could return, too. I had chosen the Avalanche before the playoffs and had Cale Makar winning the Conn Smythe Trophy. I believe the dynamic defenseman will be the difference in a hard-fought series.

Jace Evans, USA TODAY Sports

Lightning in six: I picked Tampa Bay over Colorado before the season started so I feel compelled to stick with that pick now that they're facing off for the Stanley Cup with history on the line. The Avalanche are a fantastic team and have been knocking on the door for a while, but the Bolts have a decisive edge in net that will prove to be the difference in them securing the three-peat.

Mary Clarke, For The Win

Lightning in six: The Lightning are a well-oiled machine and are poised to win their third Stanley Cup in a row, cementing them as one of the greatest NHL dynasties of all time. When rolling, this Tampa team is a hard one to stop, though the Avalanche will certainly give it their all to stop them with their own brand of electric hockey. In the end, however, this Lightning team — backed by the best goaltender of our age, Vasilevskiy — will win out in a close, exciting series.

