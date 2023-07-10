Wimbledon 2023 live: Day eight scores and updates with Novak Djokovic in action

Novak Djokovic's match with Hubert Hurkacz was suspended due to the 11pm curfew last night - Reuters/Dylan Martinez

02:03 PM BST

Medical time out on Centre

We are under way on Centre Court between Elena Rybakina and Beatriz Haddad Maia.

But play has stopped after Haddad Maia pulled up with what looks like a back spasm. She’s left the court to receive treatment, leaving Rybakina practising serves.

After four minutes, the Brazilian returns but is not moving well at all. Could be a retirement here...

01:58 PM BST

' I didn’t throw the racket. I did slip'

By Jeremy Wilson on Court 2

Hard not to feel some sympathy for Mirra Andreeva after her thrilling bid to become the youngest Wimbledon quarter-finalist for 26 years ended in controversy and her storming off Court Two without shaking the umpire’s hand.

Having led by a set and a break at 4-1 against Madison Keys, Andreeva’s exceptional consistency with her groundstrokes went ragged and her hugely competitive on-court persona then drifted dangerously towards self-destruct.

She greeted the frustrating loss of the second set tie-break by throwing her racket - dart-like - along the side of the court towards her chair. Wimbledon are famously jumpy about any threat to their playing surface and, while the incident happened outside the tramlines, it still prompted a code violation and warning for unsportsmanlike conduct. This went unheeded and, with the score at deuce as Andreeva tried to hold serve to stay in the match at 5-2 down in the third set, she slipped on the baseline and flung her racket into the ground. Cue a point deduction that felt harsh but which was justifiable by the letter of the law.

Andreeva tried to protest her innocence in a lengthy exchange with the umpire, claiming unconvincingly that she lost control of the racket because of the slip rather than as a result of her frustration. “I fell… it’s the wrong decision. I didn’t throw the racket. I did slip. I slid and then I fell,” she said.

Two things can be true at once however and, while she did slip, she did also appear to throw her racket into the ground. The perceived injustice was then compounded when, on match point, an overruled line call meant that she was forced into a second serve that Keys punished. Andreeva departed without shaking the umpire’s hand while Keys is into the quarter-finals for the first time in eight years.

Mirra Andreeva was a frustrated figure during her defeat to Madison Keys - Getty Images/Clive Brunskill

01:53 PM BST

It's warm day in SW19

A woman sports a straw hat on the eighth day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships - Getty Images/Adrian Dennis

A spectator stays cool on Court 3 - PA/Steven Paston

Spectators on the Hill - PA/Victoria Jones

01:43 PM BST

01:32 PM BST

Day eight at Wimbledon

Hello and welcome to coverage from day eight of Wimbledon, where the sun is out and the competition is hotting up.

Before play was introduced on the middle Sunday, the second Monday at Wimbledon used to be known as Manic Monday with all the fourth-round matches taking place.

It will be less manic today but it won’t lack for drama and entertainment with seven matches scheduled, including the resumption of last night’s match between Novak Djokovic and Hubert Hurkacz. The Serbian leads 7-6 (6) 7-6 (6) as he looks to book his spot in the quarter-finals. The winner will face Russian seventh seed Andrey Rublev.

Hopes of a home singles Wimbledon champion ended at SW19 after no British players made it through to the last 16.

But Jamie Murray won both his men’s and mixed doubles matches on Sunday - with similar success for British pair Joe Salisbury and Heather Watson, who also made it through to the third round.

The match of the day is Matteo Berrettini, the 2021 finalist, against world number one Carlos Alcaraz.

“Playing against Carlos, it’s always been like a pleasure, a fight, a great fight,” Berrettini said. “I remember playing in Australia against him five sets. Three sets both times Vienna and Rio.

“We always give our best. He’s No. 1 right now, so he’s the best player in the world. It’s going to be a great challenge. But I’m so glad that I have this kind of, like, opportunity right now.

“I remember watching him play Roland Garros from my TVs. Now it’s going to be me against him. I’m really happy for that. I think this thing, yeah, is going to help me to go there and enjoy and find that extra energy that I was talking about.”

Elsewhere, defending champion Elena Rybakina opens play on Centre against Beatriz Haddad Maia and sixth seed Ons Jabeur faces Petra Kvitova.

