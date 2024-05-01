Wilson wins second consecutive Berks boys tennis championship over Conrad Weiser

Apr. 30—Wilson and Conrad Weiser met once again in the Berks boys tennis team final on Tuesday at Laureldale.

And for the second year in a row, the Bulldogs came out on top, defeating the Scouts 3-2 to earn their second consecutive championship.

"Feels real good," Wilson coach Todd Gensemer said.

Last year's match went down to the wire and this year was no different. With the scored tied 2-2, the No. 2 doubles match proved to be the decisive match.

Eric Yazemboski and Wyatt Auchenbach of Conrad Weiser took the first set 7-6 over Andres Torres and Adam Tilley of Wilson.

Torres and Tilley answered back with a 6-4 victory. By the beginning of the third set, the match was the last one not yet completed.

"When I looked around, I was like, "Oh, this is it," Tilley said. "We're in Phil (Bornais') position and at the time I was just glad to be playing tennis. I was happy we were in a position (to win)"

Wilson's Phil Bornais, a senior last season, won a decisive third set 6-2 in last year's championship match to seal the deal.

In the third set on Tuesday, the Bulldogs (11-2) got out to a 3-0 lead before the Scouts (16-2) began to fight back.

Weiser cut the deficit to 5-3 as Wilson had numerous match points in which they could not close it out.

After going back and forth for over a half hour, Torres and Tilley finally sealed the victory as the other Bulldogs stormed the court.

"It was amazing," Tilley said about the win. "The first thing I did was hug Andres and then when I saw everyone running, it really hit you. We didn't win it for us, but we won it for the whole team and our parents. We were so happy to see everyone around the court."

The duo of Torres and Tilley had only played five doubles matches all season together, but still managed to pull out the victory even without much preparation.

"I'm so happy and happy for the team," Torres said.

To start the match, Conrad Weiser's Armaan Malik, a 2024 Berks singles and doubles champion, defeated Austin Kohler 6-2, 6-2. Conrad Weiser's Jio Garcia defeated Gavin Sirvano 6-4, 6-2 as the Scouts led 2-0 after No. 1 and No. 2 singles concluded.

In the No. 3 singles, Ethan Mengel of Wilson defeated Charles Coleman 6-0, 4-6, 6-2.

Jason Kauffman and Griffin Saar of Wilson defeated Owen Hunt and John Tharp 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 in the No. 1 doubles match.