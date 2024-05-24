Wilson, Twin Valley and Wyomissing advance to District 3 girls lacrosse championships

May 24—At least one girls lacrosse team from Berks County will win a District 3 title on Tuesday night, as Wilson, Twin Valley and Wyomissing all earned wins in the semifinal rounds of the district playoffs on Thursday night.

In Class 3A, the second-seeded Bulldogs (19-3) defeated third-seeded Dallastown 19-4 and will play top-seeded Manheim Township (15-1) on Tuesday in the final at Kruis Field in Manheim Township on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

In Class 2A, the seventh-seeded Raiders (17-7) took down sixth-seeded Trinity 18-5 at Trinity, and with the win, will face the fifth-seeded Spartans (17-4), who defeated top-seeded Hershey (19-1) 6-5 on the road, in the championship matchup on Tuesday at Wyomissing at a time to be announced.

Twin Valley, the reigning 2A champions, established a 9-4 lead in the first half before outscoring the Shamrocks (16-5) 7-1 in the third quarter. The Raiders led 4-3 after the first quarter.

Sophomore Ellie Kaplan scored five goals and ahad a team-high four assists, senior Anna Givens scored five goals and had two assists and fellow senior Hadley Munn also scored five goals for Twin Valley.

The Spartans trailed 5-4 at the half before scoring two goals in the third. Wyomissing led 4-2 after the first quarter.

Sophomore Kacey Maggs scored a team-high two goals and had a team-high two assists to lead the Spartans. Fellow sophomore Skylar Maggs made nine saves for Wyomissing.

Junior Abigail Noey, freshman Karly Hyde and senior Abigail Zechman each scored a goal for the Spartans.