Wilson, Schuylkill Valley girls and Wyomissing boys capture District 3 Track and Field team championships

May 23—SHIPPENSBURG — After all of the medals were handed out, it was time for the team trophies. Three of them are coming back to Berks.

Wilson's girls won Class 3A, Schuylkill Valley's girls took Class 2A and Wyomissing's boys prevailed in Class 2A at the District 3 Track and Field championships Saturday.

Katie Dallas (800), Madi Herb (300 hurdles) and Caryn Rippey (1600) each won gold to power Wilson's title run. Dallas set the county record in the 800.

Wilson finished with 61 points, three ahead of McCaskey. Cumberland Valley had 48 and Bishop McDevitt 46.

Ashlyn Giles won the shot put and discus, Madison Ziska took the 400 and had two second-place finishes to power Schuylkill Valley.

Schuylkill Valley scored 92.25 points and finished 2.75 ahead of Greenwood. Wyomissing was third with 84.

Rushard and J'ven Williams each won gold in the throws and Nolan Larkin took first in the 100 for Wyomissing, which also grabbed two relay titles.

Wyomissing ran away from the field with 101 points. Annville-Cleona was second with 61. Schuylkill Valley was third with 52.